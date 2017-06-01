Two men injured in serious Kettering assault

Two men were injured, with one suffering suspected eye socket damage, in a serious assault in Kettering’s town centre.

The incident happened at about 1am on Sunday (May 28) in Dalkeith Place.

Two men were assaulted and one was knocked unconscious and required treatment for suspected damage to his eye socket.

The other suffered bruising to his face.

The offender is described as a white man with a medium build, 5ft 11in, wearing a blue blazer, a pink shirt and beige chino-style trousers with brown shoes.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released from custody pending further inquiries.

“Anybody who witnessed the assault is asked to call police.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.