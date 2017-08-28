Two men arrested for lead theft from 15th Century Islip church

A 999 call led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of stealing lead from a Middle Age Northamponshire church.

Officers were called at about 3.20am on Saturday (August 26) after reports of a van driving close to St Nicholas Church, Islip, and later of a sighting of a figure on the roof.

A 47-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Kettering, have been charged with theft,

With the support of the police helicopter, one of the suspects was found hiding in bushes and the other was located on the roof.

Inspector Kev Byrne, who leads on rural crime for Northamptonshire Police, said: "This was a fantastic result by our team officers who acted fast to arrest these two individuals.

"It demonstrates how we will respond when the public comes to us and reports a crime. Lead theft is a troubling crime for our rural communities, targeting, as it does, historic buildings in the heart of their community."

Both suspects have been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court at a later date.