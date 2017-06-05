Two men arrested after armed police raid restaurant in Northampton

Police armed with tasers detained two men in a Turkish restaurant in Northampton.

Emergency services were called at just before 8pm last night to Pamukkale in Wellingborough Road.

Witnesses said there were six police cars, a dog unit and "three armed response units", which subsequently left the scene after the arrests under blue lights.

A police spokesman said the pair were not from Northampton and added that the tasers were not used during the arrests.

Nobody was injured during the incident.