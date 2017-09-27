Two frightening drive-by moped robberies in Northampton could be linked, say detectives

Detectives are searching for two men on a black moped after two women were robbed in similar incidents in Northampton.

A woman was at the bus stop on Crestwood Road, at the junction of Alder Court, Thorplands, on September 13 at around 6.10am.

Two men on a black moped drove past her on the pavement, turned back towards her and grabbed her handbag. During the incident she was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries to her head and leg.

At around 6.30pm the same day, a woman cycling along Faxton Close onto Holdenby Road, Thorplands, swerved to miss two men on a moped. One of them grabbed hold of her handbag and kicked her, knocking her to the floor. She had minor injuries to her lip, stomach and feet.

The offenders are described as a white, skinny, 5ft 7in man in his 20s with short dark hair wearing a black hooded top and blue jeans. The second offender is also described as a 5ft 7in white man, with a larger build, wearing a black top and black jogging bottoms, and carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

