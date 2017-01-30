Two charged with GBH over Kettering club attack

Two men are due to appear in court today (Monday) after being arrested in connection with a violent assault on a 49-year-old man in Kettering at the weekend.

Darren McDonald, 38, of Kingsley Avenue, Kettering, and Kevin Stevens, 41, of Princes Street, Kettering, were arrested by Northamptonshire Police and charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The charges came following a violent incident at the town’s Windmill Working Men’s Club at about 9.40pm on Friday (January 27).

They are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning.