Two cars badly damaged by arsonists in Corby

A blue Vauxhall Astra was deliberately set alight by arsonists in Corby.

The car was severely damaged in the blaze in Brinkhill Walk some time between midnight and 12.20am yesterday (Sunday).

A grey Fiat Punto was also damaged in the fire which was just three metres from a house whose door and plastic panelling were distorted through heat damage.

A police spokesman said: “Fire service colleagues said an accelerant was used to ignite the vehicle which was parked at the time.”

Anyone with information about the arson attack can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111