Two-car collision causes delays into Northampton this morning

A collision between two cars a junction in St James caused rush hour queues this morning.

But the drivers of both vehicles are thought to be unhurt, according to a police spokeswoman.

The crash happened at the junction of Malcolm Drive and Weedon Road, by The Sevens pub, at 9am this morning.

Motorists heading into town experienced long delays as the two cars, a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Yaris, were recovered.