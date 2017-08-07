Two bikes stolen in Northampton raid

A trio of burglars broke in through the window of a Northampton property before riding two bikes away.
Between 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, August 3, raiders gained access to the property in Henry Street via a rear window. Two bikes, pictured, were taken and ridden away by the burglars.
A police spokeswoman described the offenders as three 16 to 22-year-old males.
Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
