Two arrests made after van 'with sparks flying from it' smashes into 30 vehicles in Northampton

At least 30 cars have been damaged as a result of a van 'driving erratically' on 'three wheels' down a Northampton street.

The incident happened between 4.15pm and 4.30pm yesterday (August, 31) along Oliver Street, Kingsley, when van was seen driving erratically, with sparks flying from it on three wheels having lost one in the course of the accidents, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

This silver and green car was damaged after a transit van hit them both.

Police have since arrested two Northampton men aged 27 and 23 after 30 cars were damaged as a result of the driving.

The van was also seen going into Perry Street, Turner Street, and St Michael's Mount, on the corner of Henry Street.

Officers believe there may be many witnesses to this incident and have asked anyone with any information call 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.