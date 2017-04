Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray following a fight in Northampton town centre on Friday.

Police want to speak to any witnesses to the fight which happened shortly after 7pm at the junction of Abington Street and Dychurch Lane.

The two arrested men were later released from police custody pending further investigation.

Witnesses to the scuffle or anyone with information can call the police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.