Twin sisters on phone to each other approached by same man in Northampton road who 'blows kisses' to them

Two twin sisters are warning young women in Northampton to stay safe after they were both approached by a man in a car who 'blew kisses' and asked them how old they were.

The two girls had just left each other at a bus stop and were on the phone to one another when a man pulled up in his silver Range Rover and tried to talk to one of them.

The other girl, Elysia Coggins, 18, could hear the man talking to her twin sister over the phone until he gave up and left. But minutes later, he pulled alongside her too and asked how old she was.

Elysia said: "When I pulled out my phone to take a picture of him, he quickly drove off.

"I memorised his number plates and gave it to the police later. They were fake."

Elysia and her twin sister had just left each other at a bus stop on Weedon Road at around 8:35pm on June 2 and were on the phone to each other.

Elysia said: "My sister suddenly told me to pretend to have a conversation with her. I asked why. She said a man had pulled up alongside her and kept talking to her, and she was trying to ignore him.

"Then a minute later, he pulled up next to me too. He kept looking me up and down and asking how old I was, and was blowing kisses.

"I pulled my phone out and went to take a photo of him and he drove off straight-away."

Elysia called the police immediately. When she gave them the man's number plates, they later told her they were false.

She said: "I just want young women to be more aware when they are on their own. Always keep your phone charged, and if someone is making you uncomfortable, don't talk to them."

Elysia described the man as a black male with short hair and a London accent. He was driving a silver Range Rover.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We can confirm an incident was reported at around 8.45pm on June 2 in the Weedon Road area.

"We would encourage people to always report suspicious activity to us."

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.