Thieves stole a TV and other electrical items after breaking into a house in Wellingborough.

The burglary happened between 7.30pm and 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday) in Minerva Way.

The offenders broke in through the back door and stole a 50 inch TV, a Samsung tablet and Note mobile phone and cash.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.