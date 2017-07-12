Trio sentenced for morethan 20 years for conspiracy to supply crack and heroin in Northampton

Three people have been jailed for a combined total of more than 20 years for conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin in Northampton.

Tusnyme Ghilani, 19, from Northampton, Mohammed Abdul Khadir, 24, from Middlesex, Ayanle Sharif, 26, from Birmingham, and all pleaded guilty to a set of drug offence charges at Northampton Crown Court on June 10.

Khadir received 10 years and six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm. Sharif received five years and one month for the same offence and Ghilani five years and three months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cooper said: “Officers investigated these criminals with dedication and tenacity and we are pleased with the sentencing. This should send a very clear message to drug dealers that we will pursue them and they can expect lengthy spells in prison.

“We are committed to protecting people from harm. This is a good example that we do, and will continue to piece together information and pursue prosecutions to stop communities being affected by the violence and control that drug dealing incorporates. ”

Anyone with information about people responsible for dealing drugs or committing acts of violence should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.