Tributes pour in after tragic death of 15-year-old from Thrapston during football match

Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old football player who passed away in a match on Friday night.

Thrapston Town Juniors FC posted a statement to Ben Walker on its Facebook page confirming the tragic incident.

"It is with great sadness we learnt that young Ben Walker passed away Friday night whilst doing the thing he loved, playing football for the U15s in a league game," the statement said.

"It is with a heavy heart we send our condolences to Nicola, Andy and Sam on the very very sad news. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.

"Also we send our condolences to Rusty, Ben's team-mates and all at Thrapston Town Juniors Football Club," the statement added.

Among many other tributes that have since been made was one from Thrapston Cricket Club, where Ben also played.

The tribute read: "As well as a talented footballer, he also represented Thrapston Cricket Club as a promising wicket keeper & batsman.

"Thoughts of everyone linked to Thrapston Town football & cricket club are with the Walker family at this sad time.

"All of the home cricket fixtures due to be played this weekend have been postponed and a minute's silence will be held at all Weetabix Youth League games as a mark of respect.

"Flowers and football shirts have been left in memory of Ben in the club grounds, which remain open for anyone to visit & pay their respects."