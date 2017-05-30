Tributes paid to Northamptonshire college student who died in car crash

Tributes have poured in for a Northamptonshire college student who has passed away after being involved in a collision on the B660.

Kieran Carrington-Walker, 19, of Bruces Close, Conington, was a passenger in a Land Rover Discovery when it crashed on the B660 Glatton Lane at about 5.45pm on Wednesday, May 24.

The young man and keen rugby player had been studying at Moulton College.

Ryan Davenport said: “He was a work colleague that became a good friend of mine, and many others at Parkside pools and gym.

“I was lucky enough to have the pleasure of being his friend and I’m so gutted that his life has ended so soon. RIP Keiran Carrington”

Megan Seabroook-Mead said: “He was a good friend of ours and we had some good times working together at Parkside pools and gym and good laughs together, we will miss him dearly. We send our love to his family and friends.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for Kieran’s funeral costs and has already raised £3,763.

Martin Ball who set up the page posted: “Kieran Carrington-Walker, aged 19, tragically taken away in a devastating car accident on May 24th 2017.

“He was a true gentleman with a kind heart. If everyone that posted on his fb donates just a tenner it could go a long way to helping out with the costs.

“We’ve known each other since we were about six years old through rugby. Since then we’ve been close and his family have done a lot for me and this page is the least I could do.

“Our rugby tour was some of the best memories I’ve ever had and he had a real passion for the game. He also attended Moulton College where he played with some of the country’s best. Every donation helps thanks. He will be so very missed by so very many.”

The driver of the Discovery and another passenger were taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution. Anyone with information about the crash should call the road policing unit quoting incident number 477 of May 24.