Trial of 53-year-old Northampton man charged with St Giles churchyard sex attack begins

A 53-year-old Northampton man charged with rape has appeared in court for the start of his trial.

Eric Herminie, of Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (October 16), where the jury was also sworn in.

Herminie was arrested in May following an alleged sexual assault involving the St Giles churchyard, in St Giles Street, town centre, which saw police tape off the graveyard for investigation.

Herminie, who appeared in court clean shaven with close-cropped hair and a tan jacket and suit trousers, was remanded in custody.

He pleaded not guilty to the attack in June.

Opening statements from prosecutor Caroline Bray and defence barrister Sarah McIntyre, as well as the first pieces of evidence, will be heard tomorrow.