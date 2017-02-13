Trial begins of man accused of murdering Northampton pet shop owner 24 years ago

Prosecutors are set to open their case against the man accused of murdering Northampton pet shop owner Arthur Brumhill in 1993.

Stuart Jenkins, 41, of Ryecroft Street , Ossett, West Yorkshire, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 76-year-old Mr Brumhill in August, 2015.

Today, in the first day of a trial set to last two weeks, prosecutor James House will begin opening the case.

Jenkins is accused of killing Mr Brumhill at Paul Denton Pet and Garden Centre in Wellingborough Road some time between January 20 and 23, 1993.