Trekkers take on big Ben

A team from a Northampton building products manufacturer have scaled Britain’s tallest mountain for a national homelessness and hospice charity.

The 18 climbers from Forterra, plus one dog, reached the summit of Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands , taking some of their bricks with them as part of the challenge.

The Forterra mountaineers have so far raised more than £4,300 for the construction industry’s homelessness charity CRASH, which the Grange Park-based firm will match fund to make a total of more than £8,000.

Area Sales Manager Luke McMillan, 25, who helped organised the expedition, said: “This was quite an adventure for us all, and everyone got a real sense of achievement reaching the summit.

“ We’re also thrilled to have raised this considerable sum for CRASH, and would like to thank friends, family and colleagues, plus Forterra itself, for contributing towards it.”

Kate Marsh, Fundraising & Events Manager for CRASH, said:“Congratulations to everyone who took part in this amazing challenge.

“It is an incredible achievement - the money raised for CRASH will enable us to continue to create safe, welcoming places for people who are homeless or have life limiting illnesses.”

Stephen Harrison, Chief Executive of Forterra, said, “I’m very proud of all Forterra employees who took part in the expedition, and we were more than happy to show our support as a company by matching the total amount raised for CRASH.”

Northampton-based,Forterra, is a manufacturer of a diverse range of clay and concrete building products, used extensively within the construction sector, and employs over 1,800 people across 18 facilities in the UK.