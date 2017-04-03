Trees set alight outside Wellingborough house

A number of conifer trees were set alight outside a house in Wye Close, Wellingborough,

The trees, which bordered the property, were set alight sometime between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Saturday, April 1.

The fire was close to the junction with Medway Close and police are asking anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area on Saturday morning to contact police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.