Travis Perkins’ IT crowd get down and dirty volunteering at country park

Computer boffins of a Northampton-based firm have been allowed to leave their offices to volunteer in the great outdoors.

IT staff from Travis Perkins Group Head Office in Northampton have been spending time away from their desks to help the local community at Sywell Country Park.

The 18-strong IT Site Services team rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in helping the park rangers and volunteers carry out some essential maintenance on the park - which relies on donations, Lottery Funding, and volunteers to improve facilities for its many visitors.

The team were given the job of securing a new underground pipe, donated by Travis Perkins’ Northampton, Kettering Road Branch, which had already been laid.

Moving four tonnes of hardcore, sandbags and sand, with no machinery the team worked to ensure the pipe was secure and the area was safe to use by the park’s visitors.

The volunteers also cleared 200 meters of brambles along the side of the path to encourage other species of plants to grow in the area.

Team members contributed over 60 hours of work to the project.

Geoff Simons, Senior Countryside Ranger, said: “Thanks to the efforts of an enthusiastic and hardworking team from Travis Perkins we were able to improve the park for visitors by repairing the access and drainage on the main path, and make the park better for wildlife by clearing around young trees in the woodland.”