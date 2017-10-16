Travellers who dodged Northampton car park fares for three days leave

A group of travellers who have been pitched up in one of Northampton's busiest car parks since Friday have left.

The six-caravan encampment pitched up in the Mounts car park early on Friday morning and have since received several visits from the police.

The traveller encampment in the Mounts has been given orders to move on.

Today, RSPCA inspectors have attended the Northampton Borough Council-owned car park to discuss the welfare of three dogs there.

However, the encampment left the site at around 4.30pm after being served a court order.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire's Countywide Traveller Unit said: “The unauthorised encampment on Victoria Road has been visited and assessed by the Countywide Travellers Unit. Proceedings have begun to serve a section 71 notice, which gives the Travellers 24 hours to move from the site.

Several people have contacted the Chronicle and Echo to complain as the encampment appears to have avoided receiving a parking ticket.

