Travellers who broke security bollards told to move seven vehicles off Northampton Racecourse

A group of travellers has been ordered by the Countywide Traveller Unit to leave a Northampton park by the end of the week.

The encampment was set up near Colwyn Road on Friday with only one or two caravans, but more vehicles joined over the course of the weekend.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire County Council said the unit is aware of the vehicles and has ordered them to move. They were due to leave at 10am today (Tuesday).

The group have been the subject of complaints after driving their heavy vehicles across the grassed areas, from where the public are prohibited from driving.

Moving this group on was even more pressing than usual as the Umbrella Fair is due to take place on the Racecourse on Saturday and Sunday. An assaessment of any damage caused is due to start when the group has left.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of Northampton Borough Council, said: “We are still evaluating what action is required at the Racecourse but have already requested that the damaged bollards are replaced and a thorough clean-up is carried out.

“Going forward, we will continue to regularly review the security of all of our parks and will take necessary measures to protect them against any future unauthorised access.”