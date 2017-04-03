Travellers to be moved on from Racecourse in Northampton

A group of travellers set up camp on the Racecourse over the weekend.

Eight caravans are stationed opposite the University of Northampton’s Avenue Campus.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “There is currently an unauthorised encampment of eight caravans on Northampton Racecourse.

“The site has been visited by the Countywide Travellers Unit. If the encampment has not left by tomorrow it will be issued with a notice, giving the travellers 24 hours to move on.

“If the encampment has not gone by Wednesday it would be issued with a summons to appear before town Magistrates on Thursday.”