A group of travellers, comprising of six vans, has been asked to move from a Northampton park by lunchtime on Friday (June 15).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The Countywide Traveller Unit is aware of the unauthorised encampment in Abington Park, Northampton, which is comprised of six vans.

“The Travellers have been issued with a Section 61 notice, which means they must vacate the land by midday on Friday.”