Travellers on Northampton park who ignored first eviction order get another four days to leave

A group of travellers pitched up on a Northampton Park have been given another four days to leave by the county council.

Around 10 caravans and accompanying vehicles are currently parked in Victoria Park off Spencer Bridge Road, and have reportedly been there since Sunday (July 9).

Northamptonshire County Council gave the travellers orders to leave on Tuesday - but the notice has apparently been ignored.

An eviction notice has now been obtained from Northampton Magistrates' Court by the county council.

But the eviction will not take place until July 17, in another four days time.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “We were in court today and granted permission to evict the group from the land at Victoria Park. This eviction will take place on Monday if they haven’t vacated the site over the weekend.”