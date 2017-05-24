Travellers given until 10am tomorrow to move off Northampton park

Travellers who have been moved on on twice from spots in Northampton in the past week have been given their marching orders from a park.

The convoy of 11 caravans first pitched up at the Cineworld car park in Sixfields at the end of last week.

On Saturday, one eyewitness photographed the encampment moving on to the Racecourse.

And yesterday the same group was reported to have moved on to Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council has now confirmed the encampment has been given a section 61 notice, giving them until 10am tomorrow to vacate the public land.

It is understood the encampment came to town to attend a funeral and has remained afterwards.