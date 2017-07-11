Travellers at Northampton park to be given orders to leave today

A traveller encampment has been given orders to move on after pitching upon a park in Northampton.

The camp of around 10 caravans is currently pitched up in Victoria Park, off Spencer Bridge Road, near the Field of Hope late on Sunday night.

Today, the countywide travellers unit at Northamptonshire County Council has served an eviction notice on the group.

A spokesman for the authority said: "The countywide traveller unit has issued the unauthorised encampment in Victoria Park, Northampton, with a section 77 notice, which gives the travellers until tomorrow to move from the site.”