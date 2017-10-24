Travellers' arrival closes Northampton Saints car park

Travellers have pitched up in a car park in Northampton on Edgar Mobbs Way.

The group of 12 vans and other associated vehicles are parked on the Northampton Saints car park south of Franklin's Gardens and arrived late yesterday afternoon.

The parking spaces are also used for Northamptonshire County Council's Park and Ride service and the arrival of the travellers is understood to have resulted in the closure of the car park.

County council workers have had to find alternative parking in town.

The travellers are on private land which belongs to Saints so the council's Countywide Traveller Unit can only an act in an advisory role.

Saints' next fixture is a home game against Wasps on Saturday, October 28.

