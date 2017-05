A traveller encampment has pitched up on a Northampton park.

Around eight cars towing caravans arrived at the Racecourse park yesterday morning.

The encampment arriving.

It has only been six weeks since an encampment was last given orders to leave the Northampton Borough Council owned park.

On that occasion, eight caravans were stationed opposite the University of Northampton’s Avenue Campus.

Eyewitnesses have also reported a traveller encampment in the Grange Park area of Northampton over the weekend.