Traveller camp pitches up yards from Northampton Crown Court

A traveller encampment has pitched up on one of Northampton's busiest car parks, right next to the town's courts and police station.

Motorists arrived at the Mounts car park this morning to find six vehicles including camper vans and cars with caravans stationed there.

Travellers have arrived at the Mounts car park this morning.

Currently, there are close to 100 bays empty at the car park as commuters have avoided parking near to the caravans.

A police officer and a police community safety officer have made contact with the camp this morning.

A force spokesman said they were called at 8.20am by a membre of the public"concerned about the availability of parking."

