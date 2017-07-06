TRAVEL: Stalled truck causes delays coming into Northampton

A stalled truck on a busy Northampton road had caused a lane closure earlier this morning.

Lane one of two was shut on the A45 Nene Valley westbound between junction 11 at Earls Barton and the A5076 intersection south of Billing Park until earlier this morning because of a lorry requiring a tyre change.

This had caused delays of around 30mins but Highways England were able to reposition the lorry to the local service station.

The delay had affected drivers travelling between Wellingborough and Northampton, and there may still be short delays as the road clears.