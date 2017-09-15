TRAVEL: All trains to London from Northampton station will stop at Milton Keynes following fire

All trains between Milton Keynes and London Euston have been suspended.

An overnight lineside fire was reported near Harrow and all services to and from London Euston have been disrupted.

It is not known when services will resume.

A spokesman from London Midland said in a tweet: "Services will start from and terminate at Northampton or Milton Keynes until further notice."

Tickets with other train operators via any other reasonable routes will be accepted, London Midland Trains tweeted.

Any services travelling north from Milton Keynes and Northampton should not be affected.

London Midland is arranging road transport where possible.

Updates to follow.