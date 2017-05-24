TRAVEL: Disruption to trains at Northampton station 'likely'

Engineers at Northampton station say delays and service alterations are 'likely' after a signal fault brought all trains to a stop.

London Midland confirmed the disruption in a tweet at around 2.15pm and said that all trains approaching from both the north and south of the station had come to a standstill.

Engineers are on the scene and lines have now reopened, another London Midland tweet said. However, delays and alterations to timetables are expected until approximately 4.30pm.

Updates to follow.