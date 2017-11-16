TRAFFIC: Heavy traffic leading into Northampton caused by temporary traffic lights

Temporary traffic lights and road repairs are causing longs queues leading into Northampton

Heavy traffic has been reported on Harborough Road both ways near the junction with Holly Lodge Drive, where road repairs are ongoing.

Meanwhile, severe delays of over 10 minutes have been reported near another set of temporary traffic lights on the A43 at the roundabout with Overstone Road.

Long queues have also been reported on Kettering Road North.

A traffic incident has also been reported in Northampton town centre outside the train station.

A lane is partially blocked on the A4500 near the junction with St Andrews Road. Slow traffic has been reported in the area.