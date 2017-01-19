Northampton commuters who pass industrial estate may see end to roadworks delays by tomorrow

Roadworks on Red House Road near Moulton Park that are causing 'chaos' for commuters may disappear within 24 hours, a water company says.

Anglian Water broke ground on the A5076 near the industrial estate on Monday to fix 'a visibly leaking main in the carriageway.'

Employees in the area have been heavily affected by the hole in the ground and some claim the work has added "up to two hours" to daily journey times as traffic backs up towards Kingsthorpe.

One worker said: "It's been a pain the backside. My 20-minute commute into work has turned into an hour-and-a-half sat in traffic.

"What's more, I haven't seen anybody working on it since they dug the hole in the first place."

Another said: "It hasn't affected business too badly, but everyone in the office has been late these past two days.

Anglian Water closed a 50m stretch of the northbound lane on the A5076 dual carriageway opposite Brickyard Spinney Road, forcing all traffic into only one side of the road.

Another unhappy employee said: "I don't know what they're doing yet, as I haven't seen anyone working on it. I should know, I was sat next to it in my car for 45 minutes this morning."

An Anglian Water spokesman said “Our engineers were alerted to a burst main on Redhouse Road in Northampton earlier this week. A lane closure has been in place to ensure the area is safe for local traffic and pedestrians while we plan the necessary repairs.

“We want to minimise any disruption to our customers so our teams will be working overnight tonight and into tomorrow to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and would like to thank road users for their patience while the repair work is completed.”

Approximately 92 companies operate in the Moulton Park Industrial Estate area, including several distribution warehouses.