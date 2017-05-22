Major delays on M1 in Northamptonshire after collision

Traffic on part of the M1 in Northamptonshire is facing major delays due to a collision

Traffic initially backed up on the southbound side of the motorway from Milton Keynes back to Northampton, with speeds averaging five miles per hour following a collision between a lorry and a car which in turn caused significant damage to the central reservation.

Delays at one point were estimated at 90 minutes, but have since reduced to 20 minutes between junctions 15 (Northampton) and 14 (Milton Keynes).

The official diversion route is from Northampton to the A43 and on to the M40 south towards London.