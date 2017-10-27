Lorry drivers in M1 crash which left eight dead deny death by dangerous driving charges

Two lorry drivers involved in a fatal crash on the M1 in August near Newport Pagnell which left eight people dead have denied charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, of Evesham, Worcestershire; and David Wagstaff, 53, of Stoke-on-Trent will face a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 26.

Mr Wagstaff admitted causing death by careless driving of the eight people and pleaded guilty to careless driving in relation to the four injured people.

Peter Shaw, prosecuting, said these pleas were not accepted by the Crown and he called for Mr Wagstaff to stand trial on the more serious charge of death by dangerous driving.

It is alleged Mr Masierak's Skania HGV was stationary in lane one of the M1 southbound at Newport Pagnell at 3.15am.

The minibus is said to have slowed down and stopped when it was hit from behind by Mr Wagstaff's Mercedes lorry.

In addition to pleading not guilty to causing the death of the eight people by dangerous driving, Mr Masierak denied four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

His barrister said that he will admit driving while over the drink limit.

Mr Masierak was remanded in custody, while Mr Wagstaff was given bail.

Six men and two women died in the August 26 crash and were travelling to London to take the Eurostar to France at the time. The incident was the worst UK motorway crash in 24 years.

Four minibus passengers were also seriously hurt in the crash on the southbound carriageway. Both defendants denied four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.