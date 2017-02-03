Traffic warden grabbed and shoved after issuing angry motorist with a ticket in Northampton

An angry motorist grabbed a traffic warden by his wrists in Northampton and shoved him after being issued a parking ticket.

Witnesses are being sought following the assault in Wellingborough Road yesterday, (Thursday, February 2).

At around 4.40pm, a traffic warden was issuing a ticket to a car parked outside the Pickalily florist.

A police spokeswoman said the driver "shouted and threatened the warden, grabbed his wrists and shoved him several times."

The offender is described as a 5ft 8 inches black man in his early 20s, with short black hair, wearing black jogging bottoms with white stripes and a black tee-shirt with a motif on the back.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.