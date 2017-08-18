TRAFFIC: Severe delays south of Northampton following traffic collision and heavy rain

Have your say

Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported near Northampton for rush hour following a collision this afternoon.

Very slow traffic and an average speed of 5mph has been reported on the A45 Nene Valley Way and London Road.

Another traffic collision has also partially blocked the A5080 St Andrew's Road both ways at the junction with Saint Andrew's Road.

Slow traffic has also been reported on the M1 near Kislingbury with an average speed of 10mph.

It comes as heavy rain has hit Northampton for the afternoon drive home.

More to follow.