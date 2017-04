Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on the A45 Nene Valley Way Eastbound, causing severe traffic and delays.

Lanes two and three have been closed and emergency services are on the scene.

One person has been severely injured.

Delays of up to 40 minutes have been reported.

The incident was first reported around 2.50pm.

Another vehicle has reportedly stalled on the Lumbertubs Way Interchange eastbound, resulting in one lane being closed and slow traffic.