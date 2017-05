Motorists are being warned of slow moving traffic due to an accident involving three vehicles in Northampton.

The incident took place on the A5076 Great Billing Way and traffic is estimated to be travelling slowly both ways at A4500 Wellingborough Road, AA Traffic News reports.

Social media user, Mike Tarry tweeted: 'Great Billing Way closed between Great Billing roundabout and Rectory Farm Road due to accident, looks like four vehicles'.