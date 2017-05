Motorists are being warned of slow traffic in Northampton due to an earlier accident involving a lorry and a car on the A45 Nene Valley Way, westbound.

Delays of seven minutes on the A45 Nene Valley Way, westbound between the A509 and A5076 have been recorded and drivers are estimated to be travelling at 15 mph, AA Traffic News reports.

The accident happened at the A43 Lumbertubs Way Interchange and was first reported about 6.20am.