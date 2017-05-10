TRAFFIC NEWS: Queues on Northampton ring road after collision between car and lorry

Traffic is still backing up along a main Northampton ring road after a car and a lorry collided earlier today.

The crash, between the two vehicles opposite the Rothersthorpe Road junction on Danes Camp Way at around 1pm, led to a diesel spillage.

Firefighters attended the scene to clear up the fuel spill, but the lorry was left blocking part of the carriageway.

Traffic along Danes Camp Way is still backing up towards Hunsbury Hill in the eastbound direction.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue left the scene shortly before 4pm.