TRAFFIC NEWS: Partial flooding causing delays on Northamptonshire stretch of motorway

Motorway drivers are being warned of lengthy delays in Northamptonshire due to flooding and broken down cars.

Lane one had been closed on the M1 southbound at junction 15 for the A508 while a broken down car was moved over to the hard shoulder.

That lane has reopened but is understood to be partially flooded around the junction. Motorists are being advised to drive with caution on that stretch.

There are currently delays of 12 minutes and average speeds of 15mph in the southbound carriageway.