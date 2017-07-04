TRAFFIC NEWS: M1 closed after serious collision

The M1 has been closed just north of Northamptonshire after a lorry collided with two stationary cars.

The southbound carriageway of the motorway has been closed between junction 20 and junction 19 for the Catthorpe Interchange and the A14.

Diversions are currently in place in place, which is causing some congestion on roads to the west of the county, particularly along the A5 as it approaches Crick.

Motorists heading south are being told to exit at junction 20, take the A4303 westbound and join the A5 travelling south, before exiting onto the A428 at the roundabout and travelling east to the M1 junction 18.

For the M6 and the A14, drivers can take the M1 north to junction 19 from there.