TRAFFIC NEWS: Emergency services attend road closure following three vehicle crash

A road has been closed one-way on the outskirts of Northampton following a three vehicle collision.

The incident took place on the A4500 Weedon Road, westbound, between the A5076 Upton Way ring road and Saint Crispin Drive.

Emergency services are currently on the scene and traffic has been affected between Upton and Upper Heyford, the AA Traffic News reports.

There is also severe delays of 28 minutes and increasing on the A5076 Upton Way, westbound, between Penvale Road and Duston Mill Lane with traffic estimated to be travelling at an average speed of five mph.