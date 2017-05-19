TRAFFIC NEWS: Crash is causing major delays on main road out of Northampton

Lengthy delays are being felt on a dual carriageway heading out of Northampton after six vehicles were involved in a crash.

Traffic is queuing eastbound on the A45 Nene Valley Way due to the collision.

AA travel says, while the incident was originally reported as westbound, its CCTV control room has confirmed the accident happened near the Queen Eleanor roundabout in the eastbound direction.

Queues are stretching back towards junction 15 of the M1.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has reported that six vehicles were involved in the collision.