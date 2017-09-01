TRAFFIC NEWS: Broken down vehicle causing rush hour misery in Northampton

A broken down vehicle has left commuters travelling into Northampton frustrated by delays of half-an-hour.

One lane is blocked and there is very slow traffic on the A45 eastbound due to the stranded vehicle at the Brackmills Industrial Estate roundabout.

Traffic is stretching back to junction 15 of the M1.

AA Travel is reporting delays of 35 minutes and more.

Motorists are being advised to use a different route if possible.