TRAFFIC: Multiple delays through Northampton with 10-minute wait in some areas

Delays of over 10 minutes have been reported near the Round Spinney Industrial Estate heading into Northampton this morning.

Congestion is building on the A43 Thorpeville Southbound near Moulton with an average speed of 10mph. A set of temporary traffic lights is in place on the same road.

Meanwhile, delays of more than 10 minutes and an average speed of 5mph have been reported on the M1 Southbound past J15.

Broadway East, off Park Avenue North, Kingsley Park, is also partially blocked following an accident at Danefield Road at around 6.46am.