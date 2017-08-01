Traffic lights at Northampton pedestrian crossing destroyed in crash will be repaired today

Have your say

A set of traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing in Northampton were destroyed in a road traffic collision.

The county council has removed the set of lights in Towcester Road, near the junction with Rothersthorpe Road, after they were damaged in a crash at 2:10am on Sunday (July 30).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Two poles at a pedestrian crossing in Towcester Road, Northampton, have been damaged in a collision.

“Repairs will be carried out this evening (August 1)."